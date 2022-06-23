FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON FA opened at GBX 10.65 ($0.13) on Monday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £19.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.72.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley acquired 94,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,063.04 ($18,450.56). Also, insider Zoe Fox acquired 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,526.14 ($1,869.35). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 154,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,063.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.