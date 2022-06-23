First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

FQVLF stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 38,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

