First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.04.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM traded down C$2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.71. 3,026,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,559. The firm has a market cap of C$16.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.17. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.156508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.