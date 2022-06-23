First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

FDEU stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

