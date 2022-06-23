Ford Financial Group LLC Has $330,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.50. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

