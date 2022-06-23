Ford Financial Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

RPV stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67.

