Ford Financial Group LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,337,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

