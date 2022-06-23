Ford Financial Group LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 77,781 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94.

