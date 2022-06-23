Ford Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,363,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

