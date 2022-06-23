Ford Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE:O opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

