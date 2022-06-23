Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $85.20. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $6,184,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

