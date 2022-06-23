Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.