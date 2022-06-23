Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.11. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,067. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

