Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMS. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.09.

FMS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 1,228,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

