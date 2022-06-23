FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREY opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $769,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.