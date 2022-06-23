FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 3,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

About FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

