FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.52. 721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

