FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. 57,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

