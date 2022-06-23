G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.56

Shares of G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.27%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

