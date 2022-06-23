Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 7.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $519.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $489.14 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.31 and a 200 day moving average of $575.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

