Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 383,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $297,072,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $708.26 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $789.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $894.73.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.