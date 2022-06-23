Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 4,896 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.