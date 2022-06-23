Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $42,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,210. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

