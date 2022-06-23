Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 66,060 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,764. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

