Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $35.36 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 74,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 187,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.54. 205,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

