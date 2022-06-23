Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

