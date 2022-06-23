Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 15,256 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 639,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,907,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.