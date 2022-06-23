Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 57,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 242.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $6.52 on Thursday, hitting $258.53. 33,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

