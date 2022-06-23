Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,520,000 after purchasing an additional 424,552 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,277 shares of company stock worth $1,448,198. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,901. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

