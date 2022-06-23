Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Million

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $3.26 million and $195,473.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,580,557 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

