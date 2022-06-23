General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in General Mills by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 92,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.