Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 7,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.
About Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.