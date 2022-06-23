Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 7,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 2.87% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

