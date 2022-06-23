George Kurtz Sells 71,528 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CRWD traded up $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.90. 4,335,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,421. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of -220.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

