Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($16.84) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Getlink from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Getlink from €17.50 ($18.42) to €17.00 ($17.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $18.08 on Friday. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

