GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 29500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Get GGL Resources alerts:

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.