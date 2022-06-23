GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 29500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.
GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)
