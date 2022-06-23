Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.67. 4,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.