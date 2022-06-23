Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $82.05 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.