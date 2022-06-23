Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.