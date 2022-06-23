Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 152,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.