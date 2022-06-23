Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 275,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,189,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.