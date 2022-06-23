Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,766 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $18,781,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $8,746,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 64,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.