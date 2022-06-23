Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

ET traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 325,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,944,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

