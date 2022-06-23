Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 576 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 95,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.75) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.95) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,717.62.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

