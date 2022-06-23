Glassman Wealth Services Buys 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.65.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO traded up $38.88 on Thursday, hitting $2,110.50. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,577. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,418.26 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,038.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,001.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

