Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Anthem were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Shares of ANTM traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.58. 7,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,709. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.25. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

