Glassman Wealth Services Has $123,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.54.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.55. 93,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

