Glassman Wealth Services Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after buying an additional 42,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,861. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

