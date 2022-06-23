Glassman Wealth Services Has $714,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 190,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Walmart by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.22. 81,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,351. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

