Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 88,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

